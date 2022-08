Yankees fifth. Oswaldo Cabrera singles to deep left field. DJ LeMahieu singles to center field. Oswaldo Cabrera to second. Aaron Judge homers to center field. DJ LeMahieu scores. Oswaldo Cabrera scores. Giancarlo Stanton grounds out to second base, Jonah Bride to Seth Brown. Gleyber Torres strikes out swinging. Josh Donaldson singles to left center field. Andrew Benintendi grounds out to shallow right field, Jonah Bride to Seth Brown.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 3, Athletics 0.

Athletics seventh. Chad Pinder flies out to deep right field to Oswaldo Cabrera. Vimael Machin strikes out swinging. Jonah Bride homers to left field. Cal Stevenson strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 3, Athletics 1.

Athletics ninth. Sheldon Neuse pinch-hitting for Seth Brown. Sheldon Neuse grounds out to shallow infield, Wandy Peralta to DJ LeMahieu. Chad Pinder doubles to deep right center field. Dermis Garcia pinch-hitting for Vimael Machin. Dermis Garcia singles to right center field. Chad Pinder scores. Jonah Bride strikes out swinging. David MacKinnon pinch-hitting for Cal Stevenson. David MacKinnon strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 3, Athletics 2.