N.Y. Yankees-Washington Runs

Nationals third. Yan Gomes strikes out swinging. Michael A. Taylor grounds out to shallow infield, DJ LeMahieu to Luke Voit. Trea Turner homers to left field. Adam Eaton grounds out to second base, DJ LeMahieu to Luke Voit.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 1, Yankees 0.

Nationals fourth. Starlin Castro doubles. Howie Kendrick grounds out to shallow infield, DJ LeMahieu to Luke Voit. Starlin Castro to third. Eric Thames singles to shallow right field. Starlin Castro scores. Asdrubal Cabrera grounds out to shallow infield. Eric Thames out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 2, Yankees 0.

Yankees seventh. Aaron Judge strikes out swinging. Gleyber Torres homers to left field. Giancarlo Stanton strikes out swinging. Luke Voit homers to left field. Gio Urshela walks. Miguel Andujar grounds out to second base, Starlin Castro to Eric Thames.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 2, Nationals 2.

Yankees eighth. Aaron Hicks pinch-hitting for Kyle Higashioka. Aaron Hicks walks. Gary Sanchez pinch-hitting for Mike Tauchman. Gary Sanchez called out on strikes. DJ LeMahieu singles to right field. Aaron Hicks to second. Aaron Judge lines out to deep left field to Michael A. Taylor. Gleyber Torres singles to left center field. DJ LeMahieu to second. Aaron Hicks scores. Giancarlo Stanton is intentionally walked. Luke Voit strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Yankees 3, Nationals 2.