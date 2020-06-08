Recommended Video:

Through June 7

RACES POS.
1. Chase Elliott 10 7.592
2. Kevin Harvick 10 7.877
3. Joey Logano 10 8.266
4. Brad Keselowski 10 9.877
5. Alex Bowman 10 10.527
6. Martin Truex Jr 10 10.583
7. Jimmie Johnson 10 12.371
8. Kyle Busch 10 12.546
9. Aric Almirola 10 13.411
10. Ryan Blaney 10 13.423