NASCAR Cup Series Average Running Position
Through June 7
|RACES
|POS.
|1.
|Chase Elliott
|10
|7.592
|2.
|Kevin Harvick
|10
|7.877
|3.
|Joey Logano
|10
|8.266
|4.
|Brad Keselowski
|10
|9.877
|5.
|Alex Bowman
|10
|10.527
|6.
|Martin Truex Jr
|10
|10.583
|7.
|Jimmie Johnson
|10
|12.371
|8.
|Kyle Busch
|10
|12.546
|9.
|Aric Almirola
|10
|13.411
|10.
|Ryan Blaney
|10
|13.423
