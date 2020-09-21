Recommended Video:

Through Sept. 20

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS. PCT. LAPS
1. Kevin Harvick 1 11.3 757
2. Martin Truex Jr 6 7.9 533
3. Chase Elliott 5 7.7 517
4. Denny Hamlin 2 7.1 479
5. Ryan Blaney 15 6.7 449
6. Brad Keselowski 3 6.1 412
7. Kyle Busch 10 5.2 349
8. Alex Bowman 7 5.1 346
9. Joey Logano 4 4.5 304
10. Aric Almirola 9 4.0 266