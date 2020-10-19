https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/NASCAR-Cup-Series-Fastest-Laps-15658687.php
NASCAR Cup Series Fastest Laps
Through Oct. 18
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Kevin Harvick
|1
|11.2
|835
|2.
|Chase Elliott
|4
|8.3
|613
|3.
|Martin Truex Jr
|7
|7.6
|561
|4.
|Denny Hamlin
|2
|7.4
|548
|5.
|Ryan Blaney
|11
|6.8
|506
|6.
|Brad Keselowski
|3
|6.0
|448
|7.
|Alex Bowman
|6
|5.2
|389
|8.
|Kyle Busch
|9
|5.0
|369
|9.
|Joey Logano
|5
|4.5
|333
|10.
|Aric Almirola
|13
|3.6
|268
