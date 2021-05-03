Skip to main content
NASCAR Cup Series Fastest Laps

Through May 2

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS. PCT. LAPS
1. Kyle Larson 9 13.7 329
2. Denny Hamlin 1 11.2 269
3. Martin Truex Jr 2 10.2 245
4. William Byron 3 5.3 128
5. Brad Keselowski 6 5.1 122
6. Ryan Blaney 5 4.5 109
7. Joey Logano 4 3.8 91
8. Chase Elliott 7 3.8 90
9. Christopher Bell 12 3.8 90
10. Kurt Busch 17 3.6 87
