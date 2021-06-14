Skip to main content
NASCAR Cup Series Fastest Laps

Through June 13

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS. PCT. LAPS
1. Kyle Larson 2 16.2 560
2. Martin Truex Jr 6 9.3 323
3. Denny Hamlin 1 8.5 296
4. William Byron 4 6.1 213
5. Chase Elliott 3 5.6 195
6. Brad Keselowski 10 4.6 159
7. Alex Bowman 11 4.4 152
8. Kyle Busch 7 3.9 134
9. Ryan Blaney 8 3.7 129
10. Joey Logano 5 3.3 113
