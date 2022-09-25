NASCAR Cup playoff race at Texas resumes after red flag

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The NASCAR playoff race at Texas resumed after a 56-minute delay because of a red flag when light rain fell on some parts of the 1 1/2-mile track and there was lightning in the vicinity.
There were 220 of 334 laps completed before the cars were parked on pit road, allowing drivers a chance to get out of the cars on a day with record heat. The temperatures in the upper 90s made for the hottest Cup race ever at the track that opened in 1997.