Through Aug. 30

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS. PCT. LAPS
1. Kyle Busch 67 38.90 216
2. Zane Smith 2 9.20 119
3. Brett Moffitt 3 8.50 109
4. Christian Eckes 6 6.30 81
5. Austin Hill 1 6.10 79
6. Sheldon Creed 5 5.00 64
7. Matt Crafton 7 4.90 63
8. Ben Rhodes 4 4.50 58
9. Todd Gilliland 10 4.30 56
10. Chase Elliott 68 16.40 50