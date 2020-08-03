Recommended Video:

Through Aug. 2

PCT. LAPS
1 Kyle Busch 46.0 324
2 Riley Herbst 19.8 21
3 Chase Elliott 16.4 66
4 Austin Hill 16.2 186
5 Zane Smith 12.0 131
6 Christian Eckes 10.3 123
7 Sheldon Creed 7.2 86
8 Brett Moffitt 6.3 67
9 Parker Kligerman 6.1 8
10 Grant Enfinger 4.1 48
11 Brandon Jones 3.4 11
12 Matt Crafton 3.0 34
13 Ross Chastain 2.8 27
14 Ben Rhodes 2.5 30
15 Stewart Friesen 1.4 16
16 Todd Gilliland 1.3 15
17 Johnny Sauter 0.9 10
18 Tanner Gray 0.3 3
19 Raphael Lessard 0.2 2
20 Jordan Anderson 0.1 1
21 Tyler Ankrum 0.1 1