Through Nov. 1

PCT. LAPS
1 Kyle Busch 46.0 324
2 Riley Herbst 19.8 21
3 Sheldon Creed 18.5 560
4 Chase Elliott 16.4 66
5 Brett Moffitt 13.6 391
6 Austin Hill 12.0 348
7 Zane Smith 11.5 328
8 Christian Eckes 6.0 179
9 Sam Mayer 5.4 54
10 Grant Enfinger 5.2 154
11 Ben Rhodes 3.4 102
12 Todd Gilliland 3.3 95
13 Matt Crafton 2.9 86
14 Johnny Sauter 2.9 79
15 Chandler Smith 2.3 37
16 Ross Chastain 2.3 27
17 Brandon Jones 2.1 11
18 Tyler Ankrum 1.9 54
19 Stewart Friesen 1.1 31
20 Derek Kraus 1.0 31
21 Parker Kligerman 0.9 8
22 Jennifer Jo Cobb 0.7 16
23 Raphael Lessard 0.7 20
24 John H. Nemechek 0.5 2
25 Carson Hocevar 0.5 5
26 Dawson Cram 0.2 3
27 Tanner Gray 0.1 4
28 Timmy Hill 0.1 2
29 Trevor Bayne 0.1 1
30 Josh Reaume 0.1 1
31 Jordan Anderson 0.0 1
32 Spencer Boyd 0.0 1