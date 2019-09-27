NASCAR: McDowell misses Charlotte practice with stomach woes

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Michael McDowell has been taken to a hospital with a stomach ailment and missed practice Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Austin Cindric practiced the No. 34 for Front Row Motorsports after McDowell left the track. McDowell was first seen by medical personnel at the track's care center before going to the hospital.

Front Row had no immediate announcement on McDowell's condition, or if Cindric will race Sunday if McDowell is ill.

Cindric competes in the Xfinity Series for Team Penske and has yet to make a Cup Series start.

