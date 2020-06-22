Recommended Video:

Through June 21

RACES POS.
1. Noah Gragson 11 5.961
2. Harrison Burton 11 7.827
3. Austin Cindric 11 8.148
4. Justin Allgaier 11 8.155
5. Justin Haley 11 8.435
6. Brandon Jones 11 8.591
7. Chase Briscoe 11 8.604
8. Ross Chastain 11 10.098
9. Riley Herbst 11 12.713
10. Michael Annett 11 13.211