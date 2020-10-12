https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/NASCAR-Xfinity-Average-Running-Position-15639985.php
NASCAR Xfinity Average Running Position
Through Oct. 11
|RACES
|POS.
|1.
|Austin Cindric
|27
|6.728
|2.
|Chase Briscoe
|27
|7.166
|3.
|Ross Chastain
|27
|7.482
|4.
|Noah Gragson
|27
|7.528
|5.
|Justin Allgaier
|27
|8.680
|6.
|Harrison Burton
|27
|9.145
|7.
|Justin Haley
|27
|9.250
|8.
|Brandon Jones
|27
|11.476
|9.
|Michael Annett
|27
|11.789
|10.
|Riley Herbst
|27
|13.134
