NASCAR Xfinity Fastest Laps

Through Jan. 31 NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps: POS. PCT. LAPS 1. Austin Cindric 1 14.3 627 2. Chase Briscoe 4 13.1 576 3. Justin Allgaier 2 10.7 472 4. Noah Gragson 5 8.6 376 5. Ross Chastain 7 7.5 328 6. Harrison Burton 8 6.3 276 7. Brandon Jones 6 5.6 245 8. Justin Haley 3 4.3 188 9. Kyle Busch 73 21.2 171 10. AJ Allmendinger 24 10.4 105 More for youSportsUConn women bounce back from first loss, rout No. 17...By Doug BonjourSportsNo. 3 UConn at No. 17 DePaul: Time, TV and what you need...By Doug Bonjour