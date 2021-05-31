Skip to main content
Sports

NASCAR Xfinity Fastest Laps

Through May 30

NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS. PCT. LAPS
1. Austin Cindric 1 15.0 200
2. Daniel Hemric 4 8.8 117
3. Justin Allgaier 5 8.5 114
4. Josh Berry 16 7.6 98
5. AJ Allmendinger 3 6.8 91
6. Noah Gragson 9 6.0 80
7. Ty Gibbs 15 9.5 72
8. Justin Haley 7 5.4 64
9. Harrison Burton 2 4.4 59
10. Brandon Jones 11 4.0 53
More for you