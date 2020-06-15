https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/NASCAR-Xfinity-Laps-Led-Percentage-15341239.php
NASCAR Xfinity Laps Led Percentage
Through June 14
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1
|Kyle Busch
|39.5
|217
|2
|Jeb Burton
|22.8
|26
|3
|Noah Gragson
|17.4
|317
|4
|Justin Allgaier
|17.1
|306
|5
|Austin Cindric
|15.1
|230
|6
|Chase Briscoe
|11.3
|206
|7
|Harrison Burton
|7.2
|132
|8
|Ross Chastain
|6.4
|114
|9
|AJ Allmendinger
|5.8
|37
|10
|Brandon Jones
|5.7
|103
|11
|Brad Keselowski
|3.5
|7
|12
|Ryan Sieg
|2.4
|41
|13
|Dale Earnhardt Jr
|2.4
|4
|14
|Myatt Snider
|1.3
|23
|15
|Alex Labbe
|1.2
|19
|16
|Michael Annett
|0.9
|13
|17
|Daniel Hemric
|0.8
|10
|18
|Justin Haley
|0.7
|12
|19
|Ray Black Jr
|0.2
|2
|20
|Joe Graf Jr
|0.2
|4
|21
|Riley Herbst
|0.2
|4
|22
|Timmy Hill
|0.1
|1
|23
|Brandon Brown
|0.1
|1
|24
|Josh Williams
|0.1
|1
