https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/NASCAR-Xfinity-Miles-Led-Leaders-15293412.php
NASCAR Xfinity Miles Led Leaders
Recommended Video:
Through May 24
1. Chase Briscoe, 239.47.
2. Justin Allgaier, 221.29.
3. Brandon Jones, 170.00.
4. Kyle Busch, 139.47.
5. Noah Gragson, 130.34.
6. Harrison Burton, 102.50.
7. Austin Cindric, 67.50.
8. Jeb Burton, 65.00.
9. Myatt Snider, 55.00.
10. Alex Labbe, 47.50.
11. Daniel Hemric, 20.00.
12. Ross Chastain, 13.37.
13. Brad Keselowski, 7.00.
14. Justin Haley, 6.00.
15. Joe Graf Jr, 6.00.
16. Ray Black Jr, 3.00.
17. Timmy Hill, 2.50.
18. Michael Annett, 2.00.
19. Ryan Sieg, 1.50.
20. Brandon Brown, 1.37.
View Comments