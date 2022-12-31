NC A&T 81, Hofstra 79

Filmore 3-5 0-0 6, Robinson 1-1 0-0 2, Watson 3-7 0-0 6, Horton 8-13 0-0 21, Woods 5-14 0-2 12, D.Powell 7-9 3-4 18, Elliott 5-8 1-2 12, Duke 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 34-61 4-8 81.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling