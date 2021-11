DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Isaiah Totten's 5-yard scoring run and Davius Richard's pass to Daeshawn Stephens for the two-point conversion in double overtime sent North Carolina Central past Norfolk State 38-36 on Saturday.

With the win, the Eagles (4-5, 2-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) ended Norfolk State's (6-3, 2-1) six-game winning streak.