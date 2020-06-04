NCAA sets new schedule for NBA draft entrants to withdraw

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA has set a new schedule for early entrants to the NBA draft to withdraw and return to school.

The NCAA announced Thursday that it would give players until 10 days after the NBA scouting combine or Aug. 3, whichever comes earlier. The comes three weeks after the NCAA postponed its original deadline, which was scheduled to fall on Wednesday.

That June 3 deadline was set to come 10 days after the completion of the combine, but the NBA postponed the combine amid the coronavirus pandemic and has yet to announce a new date.

In a statement, the NCAA said the Division I Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee worked with the National Association of Basketball Coaches on the new timeline and “believes this is the most equitable alternative available in these unprecedented circumstances.”

“This provides the utmost flexibility to student-athletes testing the waters to make the most informed decision about their future during this uncertain time,” NCAA Senior Vice President for Basketball Dan Gavitt said in the statement.

The NBA’s Board of Governors on Thursday approved a 22-team format for restarting the season in late July at the Disney campus near Florida. The NBA has also said it is planning to hold the draft lottery Aug. 25, the draft on Oct. 15 and start the 2020-21 season on Dec. 1.

