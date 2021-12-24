NFL Notes: Pro Bowl is all in the family for Diggs brothers The Associated Press Dec. 24, 2021 Updated: Dec. 24, 2021 1:50 p.m.
1 of8 Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) reacts after breaking up a pass in the end zone against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Adrian Kraus/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Seattle Seahawks free safety Quandre Diggs (6) and teammates celebrate his pass interception during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Philadelphia Eagles' DeVonta Smith, right, can't make the catch in the end zone during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, top right, celebrates his touchdown with teammates Lucas Patrick, bottom right, and Jon Runyan in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
The first Pro Bowl for NFL interceptions leader Trevon Diggs of the Dallas Cowboys means the league now has three sets of brothers with invitations to the all-star game.
Diggs joins Buffalo wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who made his second in a row and also was a 2020 All-Pro selection. The other pairs are Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia center Jason Kelce; and pass rushers Joey Bosa of the Los Angeles Chargers and Nick Bosa of San Francisco.
Written By
The Associated Press