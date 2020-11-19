WEEK 11

AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE
Poss Pts TD TD% FG Score Score%
Tennessee 34 186 26 76.5 3 29 85.3
Cleveland 28 154 20 71.4 5 25 89.3
Pittsburgh 36 186 25 69.4 7 32 88.9
Kansas City 35 187 23 65.7 10 33 94.3
Miami 36 190 23 63.9 9 32 88.9
Baltimore 30 148 19 63.3 5 24 80.0
Jacksonville 30 148 19 63.3 7 26 86.7
Buffalo 40 200 25 62.5 9 34 85.0
L.A. Chargers 29 146 18 62.1 8 26 89.7
Houston 25 126 15 60.0 8 23 92.0
Las Vegas 34 178 20 58.8 13 33 97.1
New England 30 140 17 56.7 8 25 83.3
Indianapolis 34 163 19 55.9 10 29 85.3
Cincinnati 31 152 17 54.8 11 28 90.3
Denver 25 110 13 52.0 7 20 80.0
N.Y. Jets 18 62 5 27.8 9 14 77.8

___

DEFENSE
Poss Pts TD TD% FG Score Score%
Denver 35 157 18 51.4 14 32 91.4
N.Y. Jets 35 154 19 54.3 7 26 74.3
L.A. Chargers 30 149 17 56.7 11 28 93.3
Pittsburgh 24 113 14 58.3 5 19 79.2
Jacksonville 36 178 21 58.3 11 32 88.9
Cleveland 37 188 22 59.5 11 33 89.2
Houston 38 186 23 60.5 9 32 84.2
New England 28 145 17 60.7 9 26 92.9
Buffalo 40 209 25 62.5 11 36 90.0
Las Vegas 36 187 23 63.9 10 33 91.7
Indianapolis 25 126 16 64.0 4 20 80.0
Miami 28 148 20 71.4 3 23 82.1
Cincinnati 34 193 25 73.5 7 32 94.1
Tennessee 35 195 26 74.3 6 32 91.4
Kansas City 24 132 18 75.0 3 21 87.5
Baltimore 21 120 16 76.2 3 19 90.5

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE OFFENSE
Poss Pts TD TD% FG Score Score%
Seattle 32 187 26 81.3 2 28 87.5
Minnesota 29 166 22 75.9 4 26 89.7
Green Bay 34 194 25 73.5 6 31 91.2
Arizona 32 181 23 71.9 7 30 93.8
Tampa Bay 40 226 28 70.0 11 39 97.5
San Francisco 36 185 24 66.7 7 31 86.1
Philadelphia 26 134 17 65.4 5 22 84.6
New Orleans 40 215 26 65.0 11 37 92.5
L.A. Rams 35 181 22 62.9 10 32 91.4
Carolina 32 170 20 62.5 11 31 96.9
Washington 28 132 17 60.7 5 22 78.6
Detroit 36 175 21 58.3 9 30 83.3
Atlanta 34 157 18 52.9 12 30 88.2
Dallas 27 116 14 51.9 6 20 74.1
Chicago 27 124 13 48.1 11 24 88.9
N.Y. Giants 27 120 13 48.1 10 23 85.2

___

DEFENSE
Poss Pts TD TD% FG Score Score%
Chicago 34 151 15 44.1 16 31 91.2
Arizona 31 138 16 51.6 9 25 80.6
Minnesota 32 148 17 53.1 10 27 84.4
N.Y. Giants 37 170 20 54.1 12 32 86.5
Washington 25 124 14 56.0 9 23 92.0
L.A. Rams 26 125 15 57.7 7 22 84.6
Carolina 41 211 24 58.5 15 39 95.1
San Francisco 26 139 16 61.5 9 25 96.2
Tampa Bay 32 166 21 65.6 7 28 87.5
Dallas 33 177 22 66.7 8 30 90.9
Seattle 37 190 25 67.6 7 32 86.5
Green Bay 28 158 19 67.9 8 27 96.4
Philadelphia 29 150 20 69.0 4 24 82.8
Detroit 36 193 26 72.2 4 30 83.3
New Orleans 28 158 21 75.0 4 25 89.3
Atlanta 29 161 22 75.9 3 25 86.2

___