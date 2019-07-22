NFL suspends Seahawks DL Reed for 6 games

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will be without defensive lineman Jarran Reed for the first six games of the season after he was suspended by the NFL on Monday for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Reed may participate in preseason practices and games, but will not be available to the Seahawks until Oct. 14.

The suspension stems from an incident in April 2017. He was being investigated for assaulting a woman, who then filed an assault complaint. But Reed was not charged.

Reed posted a statement on social media saying he strongly disagreed with the discipline imposed by the NFL.

"I apologize to those close to me including my family, the entire Seattle Seahawks organization and fans of the team for putting myself in a position where I could be disciplined by the NFL," Reed posted. "While I totally disagree with the decision of the NFL, I still must accept it and take responsibility for the situation. I have learned from this and will do everything I can to make my friends, family, teammates, fans and the Seahawks proud of me moving forward."

The suspension is a major blow for Seattle's already questionable defensive line heading into the season. It also comes with Reed heading into the final year of his rookie contract and one of the major contract decisions the Seahawks will need to make. After linebacker Bobby Wagner, Reed is next in line among the significant contract situations facing Seattle.

The 26-year-old is coming off the best year of his career and was expected to be the leader of the defensive line after Seattle traded Frank Clark to Kansas City. Reed had 10 1-2 sacks and 50 tackles last season, both career highs. The 10 1-2 sacks were the third most among defensive tackles in the NFL last season.

Reed was a second-round draft pick from Alabama in 2016.

