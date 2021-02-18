Through Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021
|Player
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|Pct
|Connor McDavid
|Edmonton
|18
|9
|23
|32
|2
|10
|4
|0
|3
|73
|12.3
|Leon Draisaitl
|Edmonton
|18
|10
|18
|28
|12
|4
|5
|1
|4
|50
|20.0
|Mitchell Marner
|Toronto
|17
|7
|16
|23
|12
|10
|0
|0
|2
|43
|16.3
|Patrick Kane
|Chicago
|18
|7
|16
|23
|4
|10
|2
|0
|0
|65
|10.8
|Mark Scheifele
|Winnipeg
|16
|8
|14
|22
|-2
|6
|2
|0
|1
|36
|22.2
|Brock Boeser
|Vancouver
|20
|12
|9
|21
|0
|8
|3
|1
|1
|55
|21.8
|Auston Matthews
|Toronto
|16
|14
|7
|21
|7
|2
|4
|0
|5
|67
|20.9
|Quinn Hughes
|Vancouver
|20
|2
|18
|20
|-12
|8
|0
|0
|0
|52
|3.8
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|Florida
|14
|7
|13
|20
|1
|10
|2
|0
|1
|19
|36.8
|Nicklas Backstrom
|Washington
|14
|7
|12
|19
|-1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|31
|22.6
|Anze Kopitar
|Los Angeles
|14
|4
|14
|18
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|33
|12.1
|James van Riemsdyk
|Philadelphia
|13
|7
|11
|18
|5
|4
|5
|0
|0
|30
|23.3
|Patrice Bergeron
|Boston
|14
|7
|11
|18
|6
|2
|4
|1
|1
|52
|13.5
|Brad Marchand
|Boston
|14
|9
|9
|18
|7
|4
|2
|1
|1
|40
|22.5
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|Winnipeg
|16
|10
|8
|18
|12
|2
|2
|0
|3
|58
|17.2
|Joe Pavelski
|Dallas
|12
|9
|8
|17
|4
|6
|7
|0
|2
|32
|28.1
|Alex DeBrincat
|Chicago
|14
|9
|8
|17
|5
|2
|3
|0
|3
|50
|18.0
|Mark Stone
|Vegas
|14
|4
|12
|16
|7
|9
|1
|0
|3
|24
|16.7
|Elias Lindholm
|Calgary
|16
|5
|11
|16
|2
|12
|2
|0
|2
|40
|12.5
|Johnny Gaudreau
|Calgary
|16
|9
|7
|16
|0
|2
|4
|0
|3
|39
|23.1