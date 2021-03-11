Through Thursday, March 11, 2021
|Player
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|Pct
|Connor McDavid
|Edmonton
|28
|16
|32
|48
|9
|14
|6
|0
|4
|110
|14.5
|Leon Draisaitl
|Edmonton
|28
|14
|28
|42
|19
|10
|7
|1
|5
|79
|17.7
|Patrick Kane
|Chicago
|27
|11
|27
|38
|8
|12
|2
|0
|1
|95
|11.6
|Mitchell Marner
|Toronto
|27
|10
|25
|35
|12
|12
|0
|0
|2
|70
|14.3
|Mark Scheifele
|Winnipeg
|25
|11
|23
|34
|2
|6
|2
|0
|2
|51
|21.6
|Auston Matthews
|Toronto
|24
|20
|13
|33
|6
|6
|8
|0
|6
|103
|19.4
|Anze Kopitar
|Los Angeles
|25
|7
|24
|31
|5
|4
|3
|0
|2
|56
|12.5
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|Florida
|25
|10
|20
|30
|3
|12
|3
|0
|1
|42
|23.8
|Nicklas Backstrom
|Washington
|25
|10
|19
|29
|0
|4
|3
|0
|0
|48
|20.8
|Brock Boeser
|Vancouver
|30
|14
|15
|29
|-1
|10
|5
|1
|1
|71
|19.7
|Mark Stone
|Vegas
|22
|6
|22
|28
|13
|13
|1
|0
|4
|34
|17.6
|David Perron
|St. Louis
|26
|10
|18
|28
|0
|16
|3
|0
|2
|67
|14.9
|Brad Marchand
|Boston
|23
|12
|16
|28
|11
|14
|2
|1
|1
|56
|21.4
|Alex DeBrincat
|Chicago
|23
|14
|14
|28
|7
|2
|4
|0
|3
|79
|17.7
|Aleksander Barkov
|Florida
|25
|8
|19
|27
|8
|4
|2
|0
|1
|87
|9.2
|Filip Forsberg
|Nashville
|26
|10
|17
|27
|-3
|12
|3
|0
|3
|101
|9.9
|James van Riemsdyk
|Philadelphia
|23
|11
|16
|27
|7
|10
|7
|0
|0
|53
|20.8
|Ryan O'Reilly
|St. Louis
|26
|8
|18
|26
|10
|14
|2
|0
|1
|62
|12.9
|Victor Hedman
|Tampa Bay
|24
|5
|20
|25
|9
|20
|1
|0
|0
|58
|8.6
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|Winnipeg
|25
|11
|14
|25
|11
|7
|3
|0
|3
|79
|13.9