Through Monday, April 26, 2021
|Player
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|Pct
|Connor McDavid
|Edmonton
|45
|25
|52
|77
|16
|18
|8
|0
|9
|160
|15.6
|Leon Draisaitl
|Edmonton
|45
|22
|42
|64
|25
|20
|10
|1
|6
|133
|16.5
|Mitchell Marner
|Toronto
|48
|17
|42
|59
|16
|18
|0
|0
|4
|138
|12.3
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado
|41
|18
|41
|59
|26
|28
|7
|0
|2
|172
|10.5
|Patrick Kane
|Chicago
|48
|15
|43
|58
|1
|14
|3
|0
|3
|164
|9.1
|Auston Matthews
|Toronto
|44
|34
|24
|58
|16
|10
|10
|0
|9
|187
|18.2
|Brad Marchand
|Boston
|45
|25
|32
|57
|23
|44
|3
|3
|4
|114
|21.9
|Artemi Panarin
|N.Y. Rangers
|38
|17
|39
|56
|17
|2
|5
|0
|1
|100
|17.0
|Sidney Crosby
|Pittsburgh
|48
|20
|36
|56
|12
|24
|4
|1
|5
|145
|13.8
|Mark Scheifele
|Winnipeg
|47
|18
|36
|54
|-6
|12
|3
|0
|4
|102
|17.6
|Mark Stone
|Vegas
|46
|18
|35
|53
|26
|22
|6
|1
|7
|83
|21.7
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|Florida
|49
|16
|36
|52
|6
|24
|4
|0
|1
|104
|15.4
|Jake Guentzel
|Pittsburgh
|49
|21
|31
|52
|10
|26
|5
|0
|6
|123
|17.1
|Mikko Rantanen
|Colorado
|43
|26
|26
|52
|24
|28
|8
|0
|6
|147
|17.7
|Aleksander Barkov
|Florida
|43
|22
|27
|49
|12
|14
|5
|1
|5
|158
|13.9
|Nicklas Backstrom
|Washington
|48
|14
|34
|48
|0
|14
|5
|0
|0
|80
|17.5
|Max Pacioretty
|Vegas
|45
|22
|25
|47
|19
|12
|5
|0
|6
|166
|13.3
|Adam Fox
|N.Y. Rangers
|48
|5
|41
|46
|23
|14
|2
|1
|1
|93
|5.4
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|Winnipeg
|47
|21
|25
|46
|15
|15
|6
|0
|5
|148
|14.2
|Sebastian Aho
|Carolina
|47
|20
|25
|45
|12
|26
|6
|3
|5
|121
|16.5