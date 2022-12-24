Skip to main content
Sports

NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

Through Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 35 30 36 66 3 16 13 1 3 137 21.9
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 35 21 35 56 3 16 13 0 8 113 18.6
Jason Robertson Dallas 35 24 26 50 19 8 6 0 5 147 16.3
Tage Thompson Buffalo 32 26 24 50 12 18 12 1 4 146 17.8
Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay 32 13 36 49 0 22 5 0 3 113 11.5
David Pastrnak Boston 33 24 23 47 11 18 10 0 3 168 14.3
Erik Karlsson San Jose 35 13 33 46 -5 10 2 0 3 101 12.9
Kirill Kaprizov Minnesota 33 19 24 43 -3 37 9 0 3 133 14.3
Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh 33 19 24 43 4 16 3 0 6 97 19.6
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 32 23 19 42 8 24 4 0 4 122 18.9
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 35 9 32 41 -5 12 2 0 2 92 9.8
Elias Pettersson Vancouver 31 15 26 41 9 4 0 0 2 103 14.6
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Edmonton 35 18 23 41 -4 20 6 0 2 88 20.5
Alex Ovechkin Washington 36 22 19 41 -4 16 7 0 3 157 14.0
Mitch Marner Toronto 34 13 27 40 4 12 3 1 2 89 14.6
Matthew Tkachuk Florida 32 15 25 40 6 57 2 0 0 115 13.0
Josh Morrissey Winnipeg 34 6 33 39 15 23 1 0 4 54 11.1
Auston Matthews Toronto 34 17 22 39 17 10 8 0 3 151 11.3
Jack Hughes New Jersey 34 18 21 39 11 2 4 0 3 141 12.8
William Nylander Toronto 34 20 19 39 14 10 6 0 2 119 16.8
More for you
Written By