NJIT 85, Sacred Heart 75

Coleman 12-19 2-2 33, Diakite 2-5 1-2 5, Osawe 4-10 4-4 12, Gray 4-6 5-8 15, Sullivan 0-3 0-0 0, McMillian 3-7 0-1 7, Hess 2-2 6-8 11, de Graaf 0-0 0-0 0, Faison 1-1 0-0 2, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Mason 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-54 18-25 85.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling