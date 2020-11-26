FG FT Reb
MOREHEAD ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Baker 26 3-12 4-4 2-2 0 2 10
Bryan 14 1-4 0-0 1-2 0 3 2
T.Cooper 33 1-1 1-2 2-3 4 3 3
D.Cooper 28 1-5 1-2 0-2 1 3 4
Hunt 25 2-7 0-2 0-2 2 1 4
Dixon 28 4-10 1-2 1-3 0 2 11
Broome 22 5-6 1-2 2-4 0 3 11
Thelwell 10 0-3 0-1 0-1 0 1 0
Stanley-Williams 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Sebree 3 0-2 0-1 1-2 0 0 0
Potter 2 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Rice 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 17-50 8-16 9-22 7 18 45

Percentages: FG .340, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (Dixon 2-7, D.Cooper 1-4, Sebree 0-1, Thelwell 0-2, Baker 0-3, Hunt 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Baker).

Turnovers: 19 (T.Cooper 5, Baker 3, Broome 2, D.Cooper 2, Hunt 2, Sebree 2, Bryan, Rice, Thelwell).

Steals: 5 (Baker, Broome, D.Cooper, Hunt, T.Cooper).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
KENTUCKY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jackson 17 4-5 1-2 2-4 1 3 9
Sarr 21 4-6 0-0 2-3 1 3 8
Askew 28 5-9 0-0 0-3 4 1 12
Boston 32 7-14 1-1 2-7 1 3 15
Clarke 31 5-9 2-5 1-4 4 1 12
Ware 19 0-0 0-0 0-5 0 3 0
Fletcher 17 4-5 0-0 1-5 3 2 9
Mintz 17 2-4 4-4 0-1 3 1 10
Toppin 9 1-4 0-0 0-2 1 0 2
Allen 6 1-3 1-2 1-1 0 1 4
Canada 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Payne 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Welch 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 33-59 9-14 9-35 18 18 81

Percentages: FG .559, FT .643.

3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Askew 2-3, Mintz 2-3, Fletcher 1-1, Allen 1-3, Clarke 0-2, Boston 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Jackson 2, Ware 2).

Turnovers: 15 (Askew 4, Clarke 2, Mintz 2, Toppin 2, Allen, Boston, Fletcher, Jackson, Sarr).

Steals: 8 (Clarke 3, Boston, Fletcher, Mintz, Toppin, Ware).

Technical Fouls: None.

Morehead St. 26 19 45
Kentucky 45 36 81

.