NO. 10 KENTUCKY 81, MOREHEAD ST. 45
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MOREHEAD ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Baker
|26
|3-12
|4-4
|2-2
|0
|2
|10
|Bryan
|14
|1-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|2
|T.Cooper
|33
|1-1
|1-2
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|D.Cooper
|28
|1-5
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|3
|4
|Hunt
|25
|2-7
|0-2
|0-2
|2
|1
|4
|Dixon
|28
|4-10
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|2
|11
|Broome
|22
|5-6
|1-2
|2-4
|0
|3
|11
|Thelwell
|10
|0-3
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Stanley-Williams
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Sebree
|3
|0-2
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Potter
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Rice
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-50
|8-16
|9-22
|7
|18
|45
Percentages: FG .340, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (Dixon 2-7, D.Cooper 1-4, Sebree 0-1, Thelwell 0-2, Baker 0-3, Hunt 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Baker).
Turnovers: 19 (T.Cooper 5, Baker 3, Broome 2, D.Cooper 2, Hunt 2, Sebree 2, Bryan, Rice, Thelwell).
Steals: 5 (Baker, Broome, D.Cooper, Hunt, T.Cooper).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KENTUCKY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jackson
|17
|4-5
|1-2
|2-4
|1
|3
|9
|Sarr
|21
|4-6
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|3
|8
|Askew
|28
|5-9
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|1
|12
|Boston
|32
|7-14
|1-1
|2-7
|1
|3
|15
|Clarke
|31
|5-9
|2-5
|1-4
|4
|1
|12
|Ware
|19
|0-0
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|3
|0
|Fletcher
|17
|4-5
|0-0
|1-5
|3
|2
|9
|Mintz
|17
|2-4
|4-4
|0-1
|3
|1
|10
|Toppin
|9
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|2
|Allen
|6
|1-3
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|1
|4
|Canada
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Payne
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Welch
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|33-59
|9-14
|9-35
|18
|18
|81
Percentages: FG .559, FT .643.
3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Askew 2-3, Mintz 2-3, Fletcher 1-1, Allen 1-3, Clarke 0-2, Boston 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Jackson 2, Ware 2).
Turnovers: 15 (Askew 4, Clarke 2, Mintz 2, Toppin 2, Allen, Boston, Fletcher, Jackson, Sarr).
Steals: 8 (Clarke 3, Boston, Fletcher, Mintz, Toppin, Ware).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Morehead St.
|26
|19
|—
|45
|Kentucky
|45
|36
|—
|81
.
