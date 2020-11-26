NO. 16 NORTH CAROLINA 79, COLL. OF CHARLESTON 60
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|COLL. OF CHARLESTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Edwards
|26
|1-4
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|4
|3
|Smart
|33
|3-4
|0-2
|4-12
|1
|2
|6
|Galloway
|27
|6-14
|0-2
|0-2
|3
|0
|15
|Jasper
|24
|4-9
|0-0
|1-6
|3
|2
|9
|Willis
|33
|4-10
|3-4
|0-3
|2
|0
|13
|Tucker
|18
|1-8
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|2
|Epps
|16
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|King
|9
|3-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|5
|7
|Copeland
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|Harvey
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Houston
|2
|0-1
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|1
|Ndiaye
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-60
|4-10
|6-31
|13
|20
|60
Percentages: FG .400, FT .400.
3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Galloway 3-7, Willis 2-6, King 1-1, Jasper 1-3, Edwards 1-4, Epps 0-1, Harvey 0-1, Houston 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Edwards 2, Galloway).
Turnovers: 13 (Epps 3, Edwards 2, Galloway 2, Tucker 2, Willis 2, Jasper, Smart).
Steals: 5 (Edwards 3, Galloway 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH CAROLINA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brooks
|28
|3-10
|0-0
|2-11
|1
|2
|6
|Bacot
|22
|4-5
|4-6
|3-8
|0
|0
|12
|Davis
|26
|4-9
|2-4
|2-4
|1
|3
|11
|Love
|26
|4-11
|8-8
|0-1
|4
|3
|17
|Black
|29
|2-8
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|4
|Sharpe
|22
|4-8
|5-6
|5-10
|2
|3
|13
|Platek
|21
|2-9
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|5
|Walton
|11
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|0
|Kessler
|4
|3-4
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|1
|6
|Johnson
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Miller
|2
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Smith
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Farris
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Lebo
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|McAdoo
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-71
|19-24
|16-46
|12
|16
|79
Percentages: FG .394, FT .792.
3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Johnson 1-1, Davis 1-3, Love 1-4, Platek 1-5, Kessler 0-1, McAdoo 0-1, Walton 0-1, Black 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 9 (Bacot 3, Brooks 2, Platek 2, Black, Sharpe).
Turnovers: 9 (Brooks 4, Bacot, Black, Davis, Kessler, Love).
Steals: 10 (Platek 4, Love 2, Sharpe 2, Black, Davis).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Coll. of Charleston
|32
|28
|—
|60
|North Carolina
|39
|40
|—
|79
.