FG FT Reb
WOFFORD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jones 31 9-13 1-3 4-10 2 4 20
Mack 26 3-7 0-0 0-8 2 5 8
Hollowell 40 5-13 2-4 0-4 5 1 15
Murphy 39 7-15 3-4 1-3 4 1 21
Safford 37 2-9 0-0 1-5 0 2 6
Godwin 20 0-3 0-0 7-9 1 5 0
Pringle 7 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 1 2
Totals 200 27-62 6-11 13-40 14 19 72

Percentages: FG .435, FT .545.

3-Point Goals: 12-34, .353 (Murphy 4-10, Hollowell 3-10, Safford 2-5, Mack 2-6, Jones 1-2, Pringle 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Mack).

Turnovers: 14 (Jones 7, Godwin 2, Mack 2, Murphy 2, Pringle).

Steals: 6 (Jones 3, Mack, Murphy, Pringle).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
RICHMOND Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Burton 28 4-8 3-5 0-7 0 2 12
Cayo 25 3-5 5-8 1-6 1 3 11
Golden 23 6-10 2-3 3-4 2 3 15
Francis 35 3-12 1-1 0-0 1 2 8
Gilyard 37 6-14 2-3 0-5 6 1 18
Gustavson 23 4-5 0-0 1-2 0 1 8
Grace 16 0-2 0-0 1-4 3 1 0
Koureissi 11 2-2 0-0 0-2 0 0 5
Wilson 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 28-58 13-20 6-30 13 13 77

Percentages: FG .483, FT .650.

3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Gilyard 4-7, Golden 1-1, Koureissi 1-1, Burton 1-2, Francis 1-5, Grace 0-1, Gustavson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Grace, Gustavson, Koureissi).

Turnovers: 9 (Golden 3, Francis 2, Gilyard 2, Gustavson 2).

Steals: 7 (Gilyard 5, Francis, Gustavson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Wofford 30 42 72
Richmond 37 40 77

.