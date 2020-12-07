https://www.sheltonherald.com/sports/article/NO-19-RICHMOND-77-WOFFORD-72-15782476.php
NO. 19 RICHMOND 77, WOFFORD 72
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WOFFORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jones
|31
|9-13
|1-3
|4-10
|2
|4
|20
|Mack
|26
|3-7
|0-0
|0-8
|2
|5
|8
|Hollowell
|40
|5-13
|2-4
|0-4
|5
|1
|15
|Murphy
|39
|7-15
|3-4
|1-3
|4
|1
|21
|Safford
|37
|2-9
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|2
|6
|Godwin
|20
|0-3
|0-0
|7-9
|1
|5
|0
|Pringle
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|27-62
|6-11
|13-40
|14
|19
|72
Percentages: FG .435, FT .545.
3-Point Goals: 12-34, .353 (Murphy 4-10, Hollowell 3-10, Safford 2-5, Mack 2-6, Jones 1-2, Pringle 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Mack).
Turnovers: 14 (Jones 7, Godwin 2, Mack 2, Murphy 2, Pringle).
Steals: 6 (Jones 3, Mack, Murphy, Pringle).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|RICHMOND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Burton
|28
|4-8
|3-5
|0-7
|0
|2
|12
|Cayo
|25
|3-5
|5-8
|1-6
|1
|3
|11
|Golden
|23
|6-10
|2-3
|3-4
|2
|3
|15
|Francis
|35
|3-12
|1-1
|0-0
|1
|2
|8
|Gilyard
|37
|6-14
|2-3
|0-5
|6
|1
|18
|Gustavson
|23
|4-5
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|8
|Grace
|16
|0-2
|0-0
|1-4
|3
|1
|0
|Koureissi
|11
|2-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|5
|Wilson
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-58
|13-20
|6-30
|13
|13
|77
Percentages: FG .483, FT .650.
3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Gilyard 4-7, Golden 1-1, Koureissi 1-1, Burton 1-2, Francis 1-5, Grace 0-1, Gustavson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Grace, Gustavson, Koureissi).
Turnovers: 9 (Golden 3, Francis 2, Gilyard 2, Gustavson 2).
Steals: 7 (Gilyard 5, Francis, Gustavson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Wofford
|30
|42
|—
|72
|Richmond
|37
|40
|—
|77
.
