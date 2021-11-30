NYC reaches Eastern Conference final after penalty shootout Nov. 30, 2021 Updated: Nov. 30, 2021 11:26 p.m.
1 of15 New York City FC players celebrate after defeating the New England Revolution in an MLS playoff soccer match Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner walks off the pitch after the team's 3-2 loss to New York City FC in an MLS playoff soccer match, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 New York City FC defender Alexander Callens, left, celebrates with goalkeeper Sean Johnson after the team's 3-2 win over the New England Revolution, following penalty kicks, in an MLS playoff soccer match Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 New York City FC defender Alexander Callens strikes his game-winning penalty kick against the New England Revolution during an MLS playoff soccer match Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. New York City won 3-2. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa (9) is embraced by midfielder Brandon Bye after the team's 3-2 loss to New York City FC in an MLS playoff soccer match Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 New York City midfielder Santiago Rodriguez, right, heads the ball over New England Revolution midfielder Matt Polster, left, during the first half of an MLS playoff soccer match, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner dives for but can't make the save on a penalty kick, after regulation and extra time, in an MLS playoff soccer match against New York City FC, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. New York City won 3-2. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 New York City midfielder Valentin Castellanos heads the ball towards New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner (30) during the first half of an MLS playoff soccer match, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 New England Revolution midfielder Brandon Bye, left, battles New York City midfielder Santiago Rodriguez (42) for the ball during the first half of an MLS playoff soccer match, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa (9) scores against New York City during the first half of an MLS playoff soccer match, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Sean Johnson saved Adam Buksa’s attempt during a penalty shootout and all five of Johnson's teammates scored as New York City FC advanced to its first Eastern Conference final following a 2-2 playoff draw with the New England Revolution on Tuesday night.
Alexander Callens scored on the final penalty shot for NYC, which will play the Philadelphia Union on Sunday for a spot in the MLS Cup.