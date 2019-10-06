Na shoots 61 and takes lead in Las Vegas

Kevin Na celebrates a birdie on the 18th hole during the second round of Shriners Hospitals for Children Open golf tournament at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. The birdie put Na into a four-way tie for the lead. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kevin Na matched his career-low Saturday with a 10-under 61 on a day of low scoring in Las Vegas to build a two-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay in the Shiners Hospitals for Children Open.

Na was pumping his fist after every putt down the stretch at the TPC Summerlin, which yielded six scores of 63 or better.

Na, who lives in Las Vegas, set the tournament's 54-hole record at 22-under 191.

Cantlay was staying with him until he failed to get up-and-down on the reachable par-4 15th and made bogey from the bunker on the par-3 17th. He closed with a 15-foot birdie putt for a 63.

Pat Perez had a 62 and was four shots behind. Sam Ryder (64) and Lucas Glover (66) were another shot back.