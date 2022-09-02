Nadal's nose bloodied by own racket at US Open in victory HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Tennis Writer Sep. 2, 2022 Updated: Sep. 2, 2022 2:14 a.m.
Rafael Nadal, of Spain, is treated by a trainer during a medical timeout during a match against Fabio Fognini, of Italy, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, early Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. Nadal's racket head rebounded off the court and hit his nose.
Rafael Nadal, of Spain, holds a bottle to his face during a medical timeout during a match against Fabio Fognini, of Italy, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, early Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York.
Rafael Nadal, of Spain, holds his nose after it was struck by his racket, during a medical timeout during a match against Fabio Fognini, of Italy, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, early Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York.
Rafael Nadal, right, of Spain, shakes hands with Fabio Fognini, of Italy, after defeating him during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York.
Rafael Nadal, of Spain, celebrates after defeating Fabio Fognini, of Italy, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York.
Rafael Nadal, of Spain, wearing a bandage on his nose, returns a shot to Fabio Fognini, of Italy, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York.
Fabio Fognini, of Italy, reacts after missing a shot against Rafael Nadal, of Spain, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in New York.
11 of11
NEW YORK (AP) — Rafael Nadal cut himself on the bridge of his nose with his own racket when it ricocheted off the court on the follow-through from a shot, leaving himself bloodied and dizzy during his second-round victory at the U.S. Open.
Play was delayed for about five minutes during a medical timeout in the fourth set of what would become a 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 win against Fabio Fognini at Arthur Ashe Stadium in a match that began Thursday night and finished after midnight on Friday.
Written By
HOWARD FENDRICH