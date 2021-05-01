Skip to main content
Sports

Nashville 1, Dallas 0

Dallas 0 0 0 0 0
Nashville 0 0 0 1 1

First Period_None.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_1, Nashville, Haula 8 (Ekholm), 3:32.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 12-11-5-0_28. Nashville 6-14-9-5_34.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 1; Nashville 0 of 2.

Goalies_Dallas, Khudobin 11-10-6 (34 shots-33 saves). Nashville, Saros 18-10-1 (28-28).

A_0 (17,113). T_2:29.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Kory Nagy.

More for you