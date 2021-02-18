Nashville Predators Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, FEB. 18, 2021 Nashville Predators POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 9 Filip Forsberg 15 7 7 14 -1 6 2 0 2 62 .113 F 95 Matt Duchene 15 3 5 8 -9 2 1 0 0 30 .100 D 59 Roman Josi 15 2 6 8 -5 4 0 0 1 49 .041 F 33 Viktor Arvidsson 15 2 5 7 -1 8 1 0 0 48 .042 D 4 Ryan Ellis 15 2 5 7 -5 6 2 0 0 36 .056 F 64 Mikael Granlund 12 3 4 7 -2 2 0 0 0 24 .125 D 57 Dante Fabbro 15 2 4 6 -1 15 1 0 1 31 .065 F 21 Nick Cousins 14 1 4 5 -2 14 0 0 0 17 .059 F 23 Rocco Grimaldi 10 3 1 4 -5 4 0 0 0 11 .273 F 56 Erik Haula 14 0 4 4 -1 6 0 0 0 14 .000 F 19 Calle Jarnkrok 9 2 2 4 2 14 0 0 0 8 .250 F 92 Ryan Johansen 10 0 4 4 0 4 0 0 0 16 .000 D 14 Mattias Ekholm 12 0 3 3 -1 0 0 0 0 26 .000 F 11 Luke Kunin 11 2 1 3 -1 2 0 0 0 18 .111 F 25 Mathieu Olivier 10 1 1 2 -2 11 1 0 0 10 .100 F 15 Brad Richardson 8 1 1 2 2 2 0 0 1 5 .200 F 10 Colton Sissons 15 2 0 2 -1 4 0 0 0 14 .143 D 90 Mark Borowiecki 12 0 1 1 1 29 0 0 0 6 .000 F 43 Sean Malone 1 0 1 1 -1 2 0 0 0 1 .000 F 28 Eeli Tolvanen 6 1 0 1 -1 0 0 0 0 6 .167 F 13 Yakov Trenin 12 1 0 1 1 2 0 0 0 10 .100 D 5 Matt Benning 14 0 0 0 -3 10 0 0 0 9 .000 F 47 Michael McCarron 2 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 1 .000 D 55 Luca Sbisa 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 36 Cole Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 24 Jarred Tinordi 6 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 6 .000 TEAM TOTALS 15 35 59 94 -36 159 8 0 5 459 .076 OPPONENT TOTALS 15 52 86 138 32 141 19 1 9 452 .115 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 35 Pekka Rinne 9 438 2.74 3 5 0 0 20 215 0.907 0 0 0 74 Juuse Saros 9 459 3.65 3 4 0 0 28 233 0.88 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 15 910 3.2 6 9 0 0 48 448 .885 35 59 159 OPPONENT TOTALS 15 910 2.27 9 3 3 1 34 458 .924 52 86 141 More for youSportsUConn women roll past St. John's in first game back as No. 1By Doug BonjourSportsGirls ice hockey top performers/games to watchBy Dave Stewart