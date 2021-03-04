Nashville Predators Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, MARCH 4, 2021 Nashville Predators POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 9 Filip Forsberg 22 9 10 19 -4 10 3 0 3 87 .103 D 59 Roman Josi 22 2 11 13 -8 8 0 0 1 73 .027 D 4 Ryan Ellis 21 2 7 9 -7 6 2 0 0 45 .044 F 64 Mikael Granlund 19 4 5 9 -5 6 1 0 0 34 .118 F 33 Viktor Arvidsson 22 2 6 8 -3 8 1 0 0 75 .027 F 95 Matt Duchene 22 3 5 8 -13 4 1 0 0 48 .063 D 57 Dante Fabbro 22 2 6 8 1 19 1 0 1 45 .044 F 21 Nick Cousins 21 2 5 7 -1 14 0 0 0 23 .087 D 14 Mattias Ekholm 15 3 4 7 3 0 0 0 1 40 .075 F 56 Erik Haula 21 2 5 7 -1 8 0 1 0 28 .071 F 19 Calle Jarnkrok 16 5 2 7 1 14 2 0 1 22 .227 F 92 Ryan Johansen 14 0 5 5 0 6 0 0 0 22 .000 F 11 Luke Kunin 17 2 3 5 -3 2 0 0 0 28 .071 F 23 Rocco Grimaldi 17 3 1 4 -7 4 0 0 0 20 .150 F 28 Eeli Tolvanen 13 3 1 4 -2 0 2 0 1 22 .136 F 10 Colton Sissons 22 3 0 3 -2 8 0 0 0 20 .150 F 25 Mathieu Olivier 11 1 1 2 -2 13 1 0 0 10 .100 F 15 Brad Richardson 8 1 1 2 2 2 0 0 1 5 .200 F 13 Yakov Trenin 13 1 1 2 1 2 0 0 0 11 .091 D 5 Matt Benning 21 0 1 1 -7 22 0 0 0 18 .000 D 90 Mark Borowiecki 17 0 1 1 -2 34 0 0 0 13 .000 F 43 Sean Malone 1 0 1 1 -1 2 0 0 0 1 .000 D 45 Alexandre Carrier 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 D 17 Ben Harpur 5 0 0 0 -2 2 0 0 0 6 .000 F 84 Tanner Jeannot 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 47 Michael McCarron 3 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 1 .000 D 55 Luca Sbisa 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 36 Cole Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 24 Jarred Tinordi 7 0 0 0 -1 4 0 0 0 8 .000 TEAM TOTALS 22 50 82 132 -63 206 14 1 9 708 .071 OPPONENT TOTALS 22 68 114 182 55 200 21 2 12 640 .106 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 35 Pekka Rinne 13 657 2.46 5 7 0 1 27 310 0.913 0 0 0 74 Juuse Saros 13 658 3.1 5 5 0 0 34 323 0.895 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 22 1330 2.77 10 12 0 1 61 633 .894 50 82 206 OPPONENT TOTALS 22 1330 2.23 12 7 3 2 49 707 .929 68 114 200 More for youSportsUConn men snare huge win at Seton Hall behind Isaiah...By David BorgesSportsGirls ice hockey top performers/games to watchBy Dave Stewart