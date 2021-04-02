Nashville Predators Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, APRIL 2, 2021 Nashville Predators POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 9 Filip Forsberg 34 11 18 29 -8 14 3 0 3 116 .095 D 59 Roman Josi 31 4 17 21 -11 14 1 0 2 94 .043 F 33 Viktor Arvidsson 38 5 13 18 1 12 2 0 1 122 .041 F 19 Calle Jarnkrok 32 11 7 18 4 14 2 1 2 56 .196 F 28 Eeli Tolvanen 29 9 9 18 -4 4 5 0 3 46 .196 D 14 Mattias Ekholm 31 5 10 15 9 4 0 0 1 75 .067 F 64 Mikael Granlund 34 8 7 15 -3 8 3 0 1 51 .157 F 92 Ryan Johansen 30 4 8 12 -2 14 1 0 0 45 .089 D 57 Dante Fabbro 36 2 9 11 -1 23 1 0 1 57 .035 F 56 Erik Haula 34 3 8 11 -1 12 1 1 0 50 .060 F 21 Nick Cousins 37 3 7 10 -3 27 0 0 0 41 .073 D 4 Ryan Ellis 21 2 7 9 -7 6 2 0 0 45 .044 F 23 Rocco Grimaldi 30 8 1 9 -9 4 0 0 1 44 .182 F 11 Luke Kunin 21 2 7 9 1 7 0 0 0 37 .054 F 95 Matt Duchene 23 3 5 8 -11 4 1 0 0 52 .058 F 10 Colton Sissons 38 5 1 6 -3 12 0 0 0 39 .128 F 13 Yakov Trenin 27 2 4 6 3 10 0 0 0 34 .059 F 25 Mathieu Olivier 26 3 2 5 -2 49 1 0 0 23 .130 D 45 Alexandre Carrier 15 1 2 3 0 4 0 0 0 26 .038 F 15 Brad Richardson 12 1 2 3 0 2 0 0 1 10 .100 D 5 Matt Benning 36 1 1 2 -2 24 0 0 0 28 .036 D 17 Ben Harpur 19 0 2 2 -4 15 0 0 0 19 .000 D 90 Mark Borowiecki 22 0 1 1 -2 38 0 0 0 18 .000 F 43 Sean Malone 1 0 1 1 -1 2 0 0 0 1 .000 D 72 Frederic Allard 1 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 D 38 Jeremy Davies 8 0 0 0 2 4 0 0 0 9 .000 F 84 Tanner Jeannot 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 47 Michael McCarron 4 0 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 2 .000 F 16 Rem Pitlick 4 0 0 0 1 4 0 0 0 4 .000 D 55 Luca Sbisa 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 36 Cole Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 84 Jarred Tinordi 7 0 0 0 -1 4 0 0 0 8 .000 TEAM TOTALS 38 93 150 243 -56 347 23 2 16 1153 .081 OPPONENT TOTALS 38 113 192 305 45 309 34 2 19 1173 .096 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 35 Pekka Rinne 22 1192 3.02 9 11 1 1 60 601 0.9 0 1 0 74 Juuse Saros 20 1077 2.39 10 7 0 1 43 559 0.923 0 0 0 73 Kasimir Kaskisuo 1 15 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1.0 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 38 2306 2.71 19 18 1 2 103 1163 .904 93 150 347 OPPONENT TOTALS 38 2306 2.39 19 13 6 3 91 1151 .919 113 192 309 More for youSportsUConn's Paige Bueckers tops NCAA Tournament social media...By Paul DoyleSports'Job isn't done': UConn enters unique Final Four with...By Doug Bonjour