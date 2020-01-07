Nashville Predators fire coach Peter Laviolette

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville has fired Peter Laviolette after he coached the Predators into the playoffs in each of the previous five seasons.

The Predators also dismissed assistant coach Kevin McCarthy on Monday.

Nashville has dropped four of five heading into Tuesday night's game against the Boston Bruins. The team did not announce a replacement for Laviolette.

The 55-year-old Laviolette went 248-143-60 in 5 1/2 seasons with Nashville. The Predators lost to Pittsburgh in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, made it to the second round in 2018 and were eliminated in the first round a year ago.

Nashville is 19-15-7 so far this year, good for sixth in the Central Division.

