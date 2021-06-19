Skip to main content
National League Team Statistics

Through June 19

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
Cincinnati 2303 339 570 117 5 92 325 .248
Colorado 2333 311 573 123 18 63 292 .246
Washington 2152 248 528 92 6 65 239 .245
L.A. Dodgers 2315 355 558 102 12 87 338 .241
Philadelphia 2223 280 534 102 8 69 269 .240
San Francisco 2293 341 548 105 13 101 324 .239
Atlanta 2206 330 528 114 10 98 316 .239
San Diego 2376 324 555 97 10 80 306 .234
Miami 2286 270 534 99 11 63 256 .234
Arizona 2424 298 559 124 15 66 279 .231
N.Y. Mets 1977 233 454 83 6 62 223 .230
Pittsburgh 2251 238 515 110 12 49 224 .229
Chicago Cubs 2269 311 517 87 13 96 297 .228
St. Louis 2296 278 520 107 7 75 263 .226
Milwaukee 2276 277 476 94 7 81 264 .209

___

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
N.Y. Mets 35 27 531.0 420 170 601 3.07
San Diego 40 32 642.1 507 218 730 3.12
L.A. Dodgers 42 27 616.0 478 202 690 3.16
San Francisco 45 25 619.2 505 180 592 3.22
Miami 30 39 605.2 518 199 582 3.46
Milwaukee 38 32 625.0 498 235 722 3.66
Washington 31 35 569.1 473 218 567 3.73
Chicago Cubs 39 31 617.1 532 270 625 3.76
Philadelphia 33 34 587.0 537 203 616 4.08
St. Louis 35 35 611.0 523 304 559 4.29
Atlanta 32 35 590.0 550 227 601 4.39
Cincinnati 35 33 605.1 539 285 667 4.76
Pittsburgh 24 44 585.1 553 239 558 4.86
Colorado 30 41 605.1 607 256 529 4.92
Arizona 20 51 615.2 650 240 560 5.34
