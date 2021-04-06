Nats finally play, beat Braves 6-5 on Soto's walk-off in 9th HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Sports Writer April 6, 2021 Updated: April 6, 2021 9 p.m.
1 of14 Teammates celebrate with Washington Nationals' Juan Soto in front of Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies after Soto hit a game-winning single in the ninth inning of an opening day baseball game at Nationals Park, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Washington. Victor Robles scored on the play, and Washington won 6-5. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Washington Nationals' Juan Soto, left, celebrates with manager Dave Martinez after Soto hit a game-winning single in the ninth inning of an opening day baseball game against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Washington. Victor Robles scored on the play, and Washington won 6-5. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Washington Nationals' Juan Soto (22) and Trea Turner celebrate in front of Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies after Soto hit a game-winning single in the ninth inning of an opening day baseball game at Nationals Park, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Washington. Victor Robles scored on the play, and Washington won 6-5. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Washington Nationals' Juan Soto singles in the ninth inning of an opening day baseball game against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Washington. Victor Robles scored on the play, and Washington won 6-5. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. hits a fielder's choice ground ball in the seventh inning of an opening day baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Washington. Austin Riley scored on the play. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws to the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning of an opening day baseball game at Nationals Park, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Fans sit socially distanced in the stands during an opening day baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Atlanta Braves center fielder Cristian Pache (25) collides with right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. as he catches Washington Nationals' Starlin Castro's fly ball in the sixth inning of an opening day baseball game at Nationals Park, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman celebrates as he comes across home plate after hitting a solo home run off of Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer's first pitch of the game in the first inning of an opening day baseball game at Nationals Park, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Washington. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
WASHINGTON (AP) — For all he's already done — youngest NL batting champion in history, World Series champion, runner-up for Rookie of the Year, popular pick for 2021 MVP — Juan Soto never had produced a game-ending hit.
Until Tuesday. Until the coronavirus-depleted Washington Nationals finally started their season, five days later than scheduled because of an outbreak that involved 11 players. Until Soto stepped to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning with the scored tied, two men aboard and what up to then was an 0-for-4 day, and watched three straight balls go by from lefty reliever Will Smith.
