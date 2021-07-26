Ndour has double-double as Spain beats South Korea 73-69

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Astou Ndour scored 28 points and had 10 rebounds as Spain held on to beat South Korea 73-69 Monday in the first game of the women's Olympic basketball tournament.

Laura Gil added 16 points and Cristina Ouvina had 11 for Spain. The Spaniards won silver at the 2016 Rio Games and came to Tokyo with a trio of former or current WNBA players. The 6-foot-5 Ndour, who plays with the Chicago Sky, also had four blocks and four steals.