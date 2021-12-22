Nebraska on the Verge snaps skid beating Kennesaw St. Dec. 22, 2021 Updated: Dec. 22, 2021 10:21 p.m.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Keisei Tominaga scored 18 points and Alonzo Verge Jr. had a double-double and Nebraska beat Kennesaw State 88-74 on Wednesday night to close out non-conference play for the Cornhuskers.
Verge scored 16 points and distributed 12 assists against the Owls. Verge had four more assists than the entire Kennesaw State team. He entered the game as just one of five players in the country averaging at least 15 points, five rebounds and five assists per game. Verge also had seven boards.