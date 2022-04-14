Nedeljkovic shuts out former team, Red Wings top Hurricanes AARON BEARD, AP Sports Writer April 14, 2022
1 of11 Detroit Red Wings left wing Jakub Vrana (15) and Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei (76) vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. Chris Seward/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) stops a shot by Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. Chris Seward/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Detroit Red Wings center Oskar Sundqvist (70) and defenseman Filip Hronek (17), right, try to score against Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce (22) and goaltender Antti Raanta (32) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. Chris Seward/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) tries to evadeCarolina Hurricanes defenseman Ethan Bear (25) as he handles the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. Chris Seward/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei (76) hits Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin, second from right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. Chris Seward/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Carolina Hurricanes center Vincent Trocheck (16) hits the ice as he works against Detroit Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek (17) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. Chris Seward/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) gloves a shot while defenseman Gustav Lindstrom (28) guards Carolina Hurricanes center Seth Jarvis (24) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. Chris Seward/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 46 saves in a sharp performance against his former team, helping the Detroit Red Wings beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0 on Thursday night.
Moritz Seider, Adam Erne and Filip Zadina scored for Detroit. The Red Wings were recently eliminated from the postseason chase for the sixth straight year, but managed to push past the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes despite being outplayed much of the way.