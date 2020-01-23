Nelson's late free throws send American past Loyola (MD)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Saéed Nelson scored 21 points with nine rebounds and his two free throws with .3 seconds left gave American a dramatic 93-91 overtime win over Loyola (MD) on Wednesday.

Jaylin Andrews' three-point play with 59 seconds left in overtime tied at it 91-apiece for the Greyhounds. Following Nelson's missed layup with 38 seconds left, Connor Nelson stole the ball from Isaiah Hart and KaVaughn Scott fouled Nelson to send him to the line.

Andrew Kostecka's 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining tied it at 84-all at the end of regulation to send it to overtime. Nelson missed a 3 attempt as time expired. American led 45-44 at halftime and had the biggest lead of the second half for either team at 58-50 with 14:31 left in regulation.

Mark Gasperini scored 16 points and grabbed 12 and Connor Nelson 16 for American (9-9, 5-2 Patriot League). Jamir Harris scored 14, Stacy Beckton Jr. 13 and Jacob Boonyasith 10. The Eagles have won three straight and five of their last six.

Kostecka scored 32 points and Andrews 25 for the Greyhounds (9-11, 1-6). Loyola has dropped six straight with last two by a total of three points.

