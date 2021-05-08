Nelson scores 2 as Islanders beat Devils 5-1 in home finale May 8, 2021 Updated: May 8, 2021 9:57 p.m.
1 of11 New York Islanders' Ryan Pulock (6) Mathew Barzal (13) and goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) defend the net from New Jersey Devils' Jack Hughes (86) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Islanders won 5-1. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 New York Islanders' Mathew Barzal (13) celebrates with Jordan Eberle (7) after scoring a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Islanders won 5-1. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 New York Islanders' Casey Cizikas (53) checks New Jersey Devils' Yegor Sharangovich (17) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. Cizikas was penalized for boarding. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 New York Islanders' Kyle Palmieri (21) crashes into New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) while scoring a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Islanders won 5-1. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) reacts as New York Islanders' Brock Nelson (29) skates toward his bench after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 New York Islanders' Brock Nelson (29) fights for control of the puck with New Jersey Devils' Ryan Murray (22) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) reacts as New York Islanders' Brock Nelson (29) skates toward his bench after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Brock Nelson scored twice in the second period as the New York Islanders beat the New Jersey Devils 5-1 Saturday night in the final regular season game at Nassau Coliseum.
Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Eberle and Kyle Palmieri also scored for the Islanders. Ilya Sorokin stopped 23 shots to help New York snap a three-game losing streak and get its sixth regulation win in the last 23 games.