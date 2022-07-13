Netherlands edges past Portugal for 1st win of Euro 2022
SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Daniëlle van der Donk scored the winning goal as defending champion the Netherlands got its first win at the European Championship with a team reduced by illness and injury, beating Portugal 3-2 on Wednesday.
Coming off an opening draw with Sweden, the Netherlands was without Vivianne Miedema after the star forward tested positive for the coronavirus. Three other players are either in isolation or injured.