Nevada 67, San Jose St. 40

Coleman 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 3-8 1-2 9, Baker 4-9 0-1 8, Blackshear 5-11 0-1 11, Lucas 4-13 2-3 12, Davidson 6-12 1-1 15, Foster 2-2 0-0 4, Pettigrew 2-3 1-1 5, Powell 1-5 0-0 3, Flannigan 0-0 0-0 0, Wigington 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 5-9 67.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling