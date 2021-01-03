New England 28, N.Y. Jets 14

N.Y. Jets 0 7 7 0 — 14 New England 7 0 7 14 — 28 First Quarter NE_White 7 pass from Newton (Folk kick), 11:23. Second Quarter NYJ_Herndon 21 pass from Darnold (McLaughlin kick), 1:40. Third Quarter NYJ_Adams 1 run (McLaughlin kick), 11:40. NE_Newton 19 pass from Meyers (Folk kick), 2:22. Fourth Quarter NE_Asiasi 26 pass from Newton (Folk kick), 13:56. NE_Michel 31 pass from Newton (Folk kick), 11:42. A_0. ___ NYJ NE First downs 21 23 Total Net Yards 350 404 Rushes-yards 25-111 29-166 Passing 239 238 Punt Returns 0-0 3-36 Kickoff Returns 3-58 3-55 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-17 Comp-Att-Int 23-34-2 22-31-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-27 3-23 Punts 5-37.4 6-45.3 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-0 Penalties-Yards 3-30 6-47 Time of Possession 33:32 26:28 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_N.Y. Jets, Adams 11-47, Johnson 11-45, Berrios 2-16, Darnold 1-3. New England, Newton 11-79, Michel 16-76, Meyers 1-7, Byrd 1-4. PASSING_N.Y. Jets, Darnold 23-34-2-266. New England, Newton 21-30-0-242, Meyers 1-1-0-19. RECEIVING_N.Y. Jets, Herndon 7-63, Crowder 4-31, Perriman 3-84, Berrios 3-20, Johnson 2-23, Adams 2-12, Brown 1-18, Mims 1-15. New England, Meyers 6-68, White 4-31, Michel 3-60, Asiasi 2-39, Harry 2-17, Olszewski 2-14, Newton 1-19, Byrd 1-7, Keene 1-6. MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.